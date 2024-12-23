Left Menu

Trump Administration Eyes Crypto-Friendly Policies

The cryptocurrency sector is eager for Trump to fulfill his campaign promises, pushing for executive orders to mainstream tokens. The administration plans to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve, improve banking access for crypto firms, and form a crypto council. Regulatory changes are anticipated within Trump's first 100 days in office.

The cryptocurrency industry is eagerly anticipating President-elect Donald Trump's promised policy changes. Industry representatives are pushing for executive orders to help mainstream tokens and ease access to banking services.

Trump has committed to issuing numerous directives soon after taking office, aiming to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve and possibly form a crypto council. His team, including key appointments such as Paul Atkins and David Sacks, is set to advance crypto-friendly policies.

Despite potential obstacles from independent federal bank regulators, the administration aims to realign regulatory priorities to support the crypto industry and American leadership in digital currency innovation.

