Tensions Mount as Accusations of Energy Strikes Fly
The Russian Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of attacking Russian energy infrastructure five times within a day, violating a U.S.-brokered moratorium on targeting each other's energy facilities. Ukraine has similarly accused Russia of violating the agreement, heightening tensions in the region.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday that Ukraine had launched five attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the last 24 hours, despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium designed to prevent such strikes.
According to the ministry's statement, the attacks targeted power facilities in the Russian regions of Kursk and Bryansk. They also hit energy targets in Russian-occupied sections of Ukraine's Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, areas that Moscow has claimed under its control.
Reuters noted it was unable to independently verify these reports. Meanwhile, Ukraine has similarly accused Russia of breaking the terms of the U.S.-backed moratorium, further fueling the ongoing geopolitical tension.
