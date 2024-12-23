Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Acquisition of Chinese J-35 Stealth Fighters
Pakistan is set to acquire 40 advanced Chinese stealth J-35 fighter jets, marking China's first export of fifth-generation jets. This move is anticipated to impact regional dynamics, particularly with India. The acquisition occurs amidst Pakistan's economic challenges, highlighting its strategic ties with China, which aids in military modernization.
- Country:
- China
Pakistan is on course to secure 40 advanced Chinese stealth J-35 fighter jets, marking China's maiden export of fifth-generation jets, according to a recent media report. This acquisition could shift regional power dynamics, especially concerning Pakistan's rival, India.
The Pakistan Air Force has greenlit the purchase, intending to replace older American F-16s and French Mirage fighters within two years. This strategic move comes despite Pakistan's ongoing economic struggles, underscoring its robust military alliance with China.
While there's no official acknowledgment from Beijing, the speculation intensified following the J-35's display at a significant air show, attended by key PAF officials. China's collaboration with Pakistan extends to co-developing the J-17 Thunder and strengthening Pakistan's naval capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- China
- J-35
- stealth fighter
- regional dynamics
- military
- export
- PAF
- economic crisis
- India
ALSO READ
Turmoil at the Golan Heights: Military Movements and Regional Shifts
Tensions Rise: Israeli Military Issues Safety Warning in Syria
Burkina Faso's Military Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Israel Secures Golan: Military Moves into Buffer Zone
Taiwan Raises Military Alert as China Conducts Naval Exercises