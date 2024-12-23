Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Acquisition of Chinese J-35 Stealth Fighters

Pakistan is on course to secure 40 advanced Chinese stealth J-35 fighter jets, marking China's maiden export of fifth-generation jets, according to a recent media report. This acquisition could shift regional power dynamics, especially concerning Pakistan's rival, India.

The Pakistan Air Force has greenlit the purchase, intending to replace older American F-16s and French Mirage fighters within two years. This strategic move comes despite Pakistan's ongoing economic struggles, underscoring its robust military alliance with China.

While there's no official acknowledgment from Beijing, the speculation intensified following the J-35's display at a significant air show, attended by key PAF officials. China's collaboration with Pakistan extends to co-developing the J-17 Thunder and strengthening Pakistan's naval capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)