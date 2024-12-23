Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Acquisition of Chinese J-35 Stealth Fighters

Pakistan is set to acquire 40 advanced Chinese stealth J-35 fighter jets, marking China's first export of fifth-generation jets. This move is anticipated to impact regional dynamics, particularly with India. The acquisition occurs amidst Pakistan's economic challenges, highlighting its strategic ties with China, which aids in military modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Pakistan is on course to secure 40 advanced Chinese stealth J-35 fighter jets, marking China's maiden export of fifth-generation jets, according to a recent media report. This acquisition could shift regional power dynamics, especially concerning Pakistan's rival, India.

The Pakistan Air Force has greenlit the purchase, intending to replace older American F-16s and French Mirage fighters within two years. This strategic move comes despite Pakistan's ongoing economic struggles, underscoring its robust military alliance with China.

While there's no official acknowledgment from Beijing, the speculation intensified following the J-35's display at a significant air show, attended by key PAF officials. China's collaboration with Pakistan extends to co-developing the J-17 Thunder and strengthening Pakistan's naval capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

