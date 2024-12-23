Left Menu

Controversial Victory in Mozambique's Election

Mozambique's Constitutional Council has confirmed Frelimo's victory in the October elections, despite opposition claims of fraud. The ruling is expected to trigger more protests in Mozambique, a nation governed by Frelimo since 1975, as tensions rise post-election.

Mozambique's highest court confirmed the ruling party Frelimo's win in the October election, a decision that has sparked significant unrest among opposition groups alleging election fraud.

The Constitutional Council's decision is pivotal as it holds the ultimate authority over Mozambique's electoral process. This decree is anticipated to incite renewed demonstrations across the Southern African country, populated by nearly 35 million citizens.

Frelimo, which has been at the helm since the nation gained independence in 1975, faces mounting criticism and pressure as post-election tensions continue to escalate, reflecting deep-seated political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

