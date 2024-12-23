Political Row Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Over Ambedkar Photo Incident

The political temperature in Madhya Pradesh has escalated as the BJP accused state Congress president Jitu Patwari of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This controversy stems from a protest incident where Patwari was allegedly seen using Ambedkar's photo improperly, demanding his removal from his position and an apology.

The BJP has released a video showing Patwari purportedly writing on a paper behind Ambedkar's photo during a protest in Indore, sparking outrage among BJP supporters. The Congress, however, dismissed the BJP's accusations, asserting that the ruling party itself has disparaged the Constitution's architect.

Congress has ramped up its protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after his controversial remarks about Ambedkar. Patwari said the Congress will conduct statewide marches demanding Shah's resignation, vowing to safeguard the Constitution. Meanwhile, tensions flared as BJYM members allegedly clashed with Congress workers in Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)