El Salvador Lifts Metals Mining Ban: Economic Growth vs. Environmental Concerns

El Salvador's government has overturned a national ban on metals mining, previously enacted in 2017. The decision, supported by President Nayib Bukele, aims to stimulate economic growth despite environmental opposition. The new legislation grants the government exclusive control over mining activities within the country's territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 01:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative move, El Salvador's lawmakers have repealed a nationwide ban on metals mining, a central tenet of President Nayib Bukele's strategy for economic revitalization.

The original ban, established in 2017, made El Salvador a pioneer as the first country to outlaw all forms of metals mining. Since taking office in 2019, President Bukele has criticized the ban as impractical and advocated for gold mining to boost the economy.

With strong backing from his allies, the legislation passed with 57 votes in favor against three. The new law places mining activities within national control, sparking debate over the balance between economic benefits and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

