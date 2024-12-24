Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Ethics Committee Report on Former Congressman Gaetz

The U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee released a report detailing former Congressman Matt Gaetz's alleged payments to women for drugs and sex, violating House rules. Gaetz, who denied wrongdoing, resigned after being appointed as attorney general, later withdrawing due to a Senate battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 03:00 IST
A report by the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee has highlighted former Congressman Matt Gaetz's illicit activities. The investigation revealed Gaetz paid substantial sums to women for drugs and sex, violating several House rules.

In light of these allegations, Gaetz, who maintained his innocence, resigned last month following his selection as attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. However, he later withdrew from the nomination due to anticipated challenges in the Senate confirmation process.

Despite Gaetz's legal attempts to block the report, it was released, confirming numerous violations, including the alleged involvement with a minor for sexual activity. Gaetz acknowledged his past lifestyle choices but stated he has since changed his ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

