Mass Release in Venezuela: Political Tensions Continue

On Monday, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab announced the release of 223 more individuals arrested during protests about the July election, bringing the total number freed to 956. The announcement is part of a series of releases over recent weeks, aimed at easing growing political tensions in the country.

Despite these efforts, rights groups have managed to verify only some of the releases, and there have been reports of at least three protesters dying in custody. The ongoing detentions have drawn criticism from international human rights organizations.

The controversy stems from the dispute over the election results, with official sources claiming President Nicolas Maduro secured a third term. Meanwhile, opposition parties present conflicting evidence, suggesting a different candidate actually won, leaving the nation deeply divided.

