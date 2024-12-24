Global Summaries: Highlights from Key Political and Strategic Movements

The world is witnessing significant political shifts and strategic maneuvers. Notably, Donald Trump's transition team is preparing for a swift withdrawal from the World Health Organization, as confirmed by Georgetown University's Professor Lawrence Gostin.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces mounting demands from his party members to resign, amidst voter fatigue and economic discontent, signaling potential political upheaval in the upcoming elections.

In Middle East developments, Israel's Defense Minister publicly admitted to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. This disclosure could further heighten tensions between Israel and Iran, and impacts an already volatile regional landscape, dominated by ongoing conflicts and strategic power plays.

