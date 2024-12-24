Biden Signs Contested Defense Bill Amid Healthcare Dispute
President Joe Biden signed a defense bill into law, authorizing $895 billion in military spending and significant pay raises for junior enlisted members. The bill, however, contains controversial terms banning transgender medical treatment for military children, which Biden opposes. It emphasizes countering China's influence and boosting military technology.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move on Monday, President Joe Biden enacted a defense bill authorizing substantial pay raises for junior enlisted service members and an increased military budget of $895 billion.
Despite his signature, Biden expressed opposition to specific language within the bill, particularly the provision prohibiting transgender medical care for children in military households. He criticized the provision as discriminatory based on gender identity, asserting it improperly interferes with parental decisions regarding their children's welfare.
The bill, passed with bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House, also seeks to counter China's growing global influence by allocating resources to Taiwan and advancing military technology, alongside maintaining restrictions on Guantanamo Bay detainee transfers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
