Gandhi Takes on Inflation: A Day in the Vegetable Market
Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for rising inflation, comparing it to 'Kumbhakaran'. On a visit to a local vegetable market, he interacted with housewives who expressed concerns over escalating food prices, stagnant wages, and the struggle to meet basic needs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the government of ignoring the impact of rising inflation on ordinary citizens, likening it to 'Kumbhakaran'.
During a recent visit to Giri Nagar's vegetable market, Gandhi spoke with housewives who shared how surging prices were disrupting their daily lives.
Highlighting the distress caused by stagnant incomes and soaring costs of essential items, Gandhi called on citizens to share their inflation experiences, emphasizing the need for government accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Our government is working on the mantra of development as well as heritage, and Rajasthan is getting huge benefits from it: PM Modi.
Parliament Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amidst Opposition Protests
Congress Accuses Government of Risking Foreign Ties to Protect Adani
Kerala Government Streamlines Services for Seamless Governance
Priority of post-independence governments was neither development, nor heritage and Rajasthan suffered loss due to this: PM Modi.