Gandhi Takes on Inflation: A Day in the Vegetable Market

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the government of ignoring the impact of rising inflation on ordinary citizens, likening it to 'Kumbhakaran'.

During a recent visit to Giri Nagar's vegetable market, Gandhi spoke with housewives who shared how surging prices were disrupting their daily lives.

Highlighting the distress caused by stagnant incomes and soaring costs of essential items, Gandhi called on citizens to share their inflation experiences, emphasizing the need for government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)