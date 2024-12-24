Left Menu

Gandhi Takes on Inflation: A Day in the Vegetable Market

Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for rising inflation, comparing it to 'Kumbhakaran'. On a visit to a local vegetable market, he interacted with housewives who expressed concerns over escalating food prices, stagnant wages, and the struggle to meet basic needs.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the government of ignoring the impact of rising inflation on ordinary citizens, likening it to 'Kumbhakaran'.

During a recent visit to Giri Nagar's vegetable market, Gandhi spoke with housewives who shared how surging prices were disrupting their daily lives.

Highlighting the distress caused by stagnant incomes and soaring costs of essential items, Gandhi called on citizens to share their inflation experiences, emphasizing the need for government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

