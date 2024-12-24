Fadnavis Criticizes Congress for Ambedkar Protest 'Drama'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sharply criticized the Congress party, describing their protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a 'drama.' The protest concerned Shah's comments about Dr. B R Ambedkar. Fadnavis insisted that Congress owes an apology for wasting Parliament's time and misrepresenting Shah's remarks.

The Chief Minister underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's narrative that the Gandhi family consistently opposed Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis reiterated his stance, calling the Congress's nationwide protest mere theatrics.

He further accused Congress of using Ambedkar's legacy for political ends, claiming the party never genuinely respected the pioneering leader. Fadnavis's comments have amplified the ongoing political tension and spotlighted the contentious historical stances attributed to various political figures.

