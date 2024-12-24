Fadnavis Criticizes Congress for Ambedkar Protest 'Drama'

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress's protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over comments about Dr. B R Ambedkar, labeling it a 'drama.' He demanded an apology for wasting Parliament's time and accused Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:26 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sharply criticized the Congress party, describing their protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a 'drama.' The protest concerned Shah's comments about Dr. B R Ambedkar. Fadnavis insisted that Congress owes an apology for wasting Parliament's time and misrepresenting Shah's remarks.

The Chief Minister underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's narrative that the Gandhi family consistently opposed Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis reiterated his stance, calling the Congress's nationwide protest mere theatrics.

He further accused Congress of using Ambedkar's legacy for political ends, claiming the party never genuinely respected the pioneering leader. Fadnavis's comments have amplified the ongoing political tension and spotlighted the contentious historical stances attributed to various political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

