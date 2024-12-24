Vice President Dhankhar Critiques 'Rusted' Removal Notice

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has sharply criticized a notice submitted by the opposition INDIA bloc, which called for his removal from office. Dhankhar compared the notice to a 'rusted' tool, suggesting it lacked substance and seriousness.

He emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional principles and stressed that democracy thrives on dialogue and expression. Dhankhar cautioned against coordinated efforts that threaten national interests and could undermine constitutional institutions.

Addressing the role of media, he urged it to hold public officials accountable and reinforce democratic integrity in the public sphere. He noted that the legislature was receiving attention for all the wrong reasons and advocated for a more constructive discourse.

