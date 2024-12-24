Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Critiques 'Rusted' Removal Notice

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the opposition's notice for his removal, likening it to a rusted tool. Emphasizing a need for dialogue and expression in democracy, he warned against orchestrated efforts to harm national interests and urged media accountability to enforce democratic integrity.

Updated: 24-12-2024 18:01 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Critiques 'Rusted' Removal Notice
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has sharply criticized a notice submitted by the opposition INDIA bloc, which called for his removal from office. Dhankhar compared the notice to a 'rusted' tool, suggesting it lacked substance and seriousness.

He emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional principles and stressed that democracy thrives on dialogue and expression. Dhankhar cautioned against coordinated efforts that threaten national interests and could undermine constitutional institutions.

Addressing the role of media, he urged it to hold public officials accountable and reinforce democratic integrity in the public sphere. He noted that the legislature was receiving attention for all the wrong reasons and advocated for a more constructive discourse.

