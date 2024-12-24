Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Ambedkar Debate in Parliament

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers accuse Congress of distorting Union Home Minister Shah's speech and disrespecting BR Ambedkar. A scuffle in Parliament led to protests by BJP MPs against Congress, while the INDIA Bloc demanded Amit Shah's resignation over comments on Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:03 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has escalated tensions by accusing the Congress party of distorting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's parliamentary address. Sharma claimed that Congress has consistently engaged in 'lies and loot,' failing to honor figures like Baba Saheb with national accolades such as the Bharat Ratna, which was awarded during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's coalition government. The BJP, he emphasized, has honored Ambedkar through memorials such as Panch Teerth.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai criticized Congress for historically insulting BR Ambedkar, highlighting incidents where Congress allegedly marginalized Ambedkar's contributions. Sai argued that Congress's recent expressions of support are disingenuous and highlighted past situations where Ambedkar was disrespected.

The controversy over Shah's comments led to protests both inside and outside Parliament, resulting in a scuffle that left BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. While BJP members protested against Congress's treatment of Ambedkar, the INDIA Bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, called for Shah's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

