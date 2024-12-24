Political Tensions Rise Over Kejriwal's Remark on Bihar Migrants

In a heated political exchange, the Janata Dal (U) has stood up for BJP President J P Nadda, refuting allegations made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The controversy erupted over claims that Nadda equated Purvanchalis with Rohingyas, sparking a war of words between the parties.

During a press conference, Union Minister Lalan Singh and JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha presented an old video of Kejriwal, accusing him of deriding people from Bihar with comments about their medical treatment in Delhi. Singh argued that these remarks reveal Kejriwal's disdain for Biharis.

The JD(U) announced plans to focus its campaign on this issue in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, emphasizing areas with significant Bihari populations. Despite the uncertainty regarding seat allocations, the JD(U) confirmed its participation in the BJP-led NDA alliance. Singh further criticized Kejriwal as an opportunistic leader who exploited alliances for political entry.

