Nationwide Protests Unite BSP Supporters Against Amit Shah's Remarks

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, Mayawati, has termed the nationwide protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar as successful. The comments, made last week in the Rajya Sabha, were labeled as deeply hurtful to Ambedkar's followers by the BSP supremo.

Protests were staged across various states, including in Lucknow, where people convened in front of Ambedkar's statue in Hazratganj. Mayawati expressed gratitude to the BSP officials and Ambedkar's followers for organizing peaceful demonstrations at district headquarters against Shah's remarks.

These events underline the party's determination to honor Ambedkar and calls for the government to implement Ambedkar's constitution with integrity. Similar protests were witnessed in multiple districts, emphasizing the demand for Shah's resignation and respect for Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)