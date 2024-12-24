Left Menu

Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 22:14 IST
Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday after being treated for the flu, his deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.

Clinton, 78, was hospitalized on Monday at Georgetown University Medical Center with a fever, his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said.

