Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 22:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday after being treated for the flu, his deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.
Clinton, 78, was hospitalized on Monday at Georgetown University Medical Center with a fever, his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement