South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Constitutional Court's Crucial Decision

South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to hold its first hearing in the impeachment case of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Following his impeachment, Yoon's powers are suspended, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo acting as president. The court has 180 days to decide on Yoon's removal or restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:09 IST
South Korea's political landscape faces significant uncertainty as the Constitutional Court prepares to hear the impeachment case of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Following parliament's decision to impeach him over a martial law decree, Yoon's presidential powers remain suspended, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumes the role of acting president.

The Constitutional Court, tasked with determining Yoon's future, has a 180-day window to make its ruling. The court could either remove Yoon from office or restore his powers, which raises significant questions about South Korea's political direction. If removed, a new presidential election will be compelled within 60 days.

With six justices needed to finalize the impeachment, political maneuvering continues, as the opposition seeks to fill court vacancies. Lawmakers and legal experts speculate that the court will aim for a swift decision, echoing the precedent set during President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in 2017.

