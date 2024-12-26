Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela Preparations

In a strong rebuke, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misgovernance ahead of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela 2025. Yadav took to social media platform X, where he criticized the BJP's handling of infrastructure preparations, particularly highlighting that only nine of the 22 planned pontoon bridges in Prayagraj are currently fit for traffic.

Yadav pointed out that the BJP has completed only 40% of the necessary work, raising doubts about the completion of the remaining bridges with only 20 days left. He expressed concerns about crowd control and management during the mega-event, questioning the government's ability to handle the anticipated influx of visitors.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the deployment of over 5,000 special buses, including 550 electric buses, along with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's initiatives to provide shelter and special fair trains. The Mahakumbh Mela is set to take place from January 10 to February 24 under the Yogi government's supervision, showcasing India's cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)