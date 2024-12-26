Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela Preparations

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP for misgovernance regarding the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela 2025 preparations. He highlights inadequate infrastructure, with only 40% of work on pontoon bridges completed, raising concerns on crowd management with the event just days away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:57 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela Preparations
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misgovernance ahead of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela 2025. Yadav took to social media platform X, where he criticized the BJP's handling of infrastructure preparations, particularly highlighting that only nine of the 22 planned pontoon bridges in Prayagraj are currently fit for traffic.

Yadav pointed out that the BJP has completed only 40% of the necessary work, raising doubts about the completion of the remaining bridges with only 20 days left. He expressed concerns about crowd control and management during the mega-event, questioning the government's ability to handle the anticipated influx of visitors.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the deployment of over 5,000 special buses, including 550 electric buses, along with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's initiatives to provide shelter and special fair trains. The Mahakumbh Mela is set to take place from January 10 to February 24 under the Yogi government's supervision, showcasing India's cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024