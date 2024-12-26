BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Maps in Belagavi Session
BJP leaders criticize Congress for displaying distorted maps at the Belagavi session, accusing them of undermining India's unity. They claim Congress's actions reflect a divisive mindset, contrary to Mahatma Gandhi's principles. In defense, Congress highlights its historical role in uniting the nation.
In a fierce critique, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the Congress for presenting altered Indian maps during the recent Belagavi session, suggesting this reflects a 'Bharat todo, tukde-tukde' mindset. Poonawalla asserted this act jeopardizes India's sovereignty and unity, citing past actions that align Congress with external narratives on Kashmir.
Adding to the criticisms, BJP's CR Kesavan labeled the session a "monumental mockery" of Mahatma Gandhi's principles, arguing that Congress's current stance sharply contrasts with Gandhi's ideals. He suggested that Gandhi, if alive, would have protested Congress's actions through a Satyagraha.
In response, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended Congress, emphasizing its historical significance and consistent efforts to unify the nation. As Congress gears up for its centenary session at Belagavi, leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, underscoring the enduring legacy of the party's commitment to national unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
