BJP Protests Against Congress Convention in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP plans a protest against Congress's upcoming convention in Belagavi, accusing them of using taxpayer money. The protest, led by BY Vijayendra, challenges Congress's event marking the 100th anniversary of their 1924 session, attended by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:03 IST
Karnataka's BJP President BY VIjayendra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a press conference held on Thursday, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra announced a protest scheduled for December 26, targeting the Congress convention in Belagavi. The demonstration will unfold in Bengaluru on Friday, specifically opposing the Congress event.

Vijayendra accused the Congress of exploiting the Karnataka taxpayers' money to fund the convention. The BJP protest will convene near the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, underscoring their discontent with the Congress's actions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah explained that the convention celebrates the centennial of the 1924 Congress session, with a resolution from the AICC to host a CWC meeting in Karnataka under Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Mahila Congress leader Sowmya Reddy expressed pride in participating in the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

