BJP Protests Against Congress Convention in Karnataka
Karnataka BJP plans a protest against Congress's upcoming convention in Belagavi, accusing them of using taxpayer money. The protest, led by BY Vijayendra, challenges Congress's event marking the 100th anniversary of their 1924 session, attended by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
In a press conference held on Thursday, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President BY Vijayendra announced a protest scheduled for December 26, targeting the Congress convention in Belagavi. The demonstration will unfold in Bengaluru on Friday, specifically opposing the Congress event.
Vijayendra accused the Congress of exploiting the Karnataka taxpayers' money to fund the convention. The BJP protest will convene near the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, underscoring their discontent with the Congress's actions.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah explained that the convention celebrates the centennial of the 1924 Congress session, with a resolution from the AICC to host a CWC meeting in Karnataka under Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Mahila Congress leader Sowmya Reddy expressed pride in participating in the gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- protest
- Congress
- convention
- Karnataka
- Belagavi
- 2024
- Centenary
- Taxpayer
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
Dine with DevOps II 2024: Canarys Automations Leads the Way
Indonesia Launches Comprehensive 2024–2034 National Cancer Control Plan
Masters' Union 2024 Cohort Shines in Tough Job Market
Monument Bank and Quinnox Win Esteemed Technology Award at TESTA 2024
Krones to Set Roots in Karnataka: A Boon for Industrial Growth