Athletic Alliance: Sportspersons Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Polls

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, sportspersons have lent their support to the Aam Aadmi Party. On Thursday, wrestlers and bodybuilders officially joined the party, with Arvind Kejriwal at the helm.

The inclusion of prominent figures such as Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal, and Akshay Dilawari signifies AAP's commitment to integrating health and fitness into its political framework. Kejriwal emphasized that this partnership will strengthen the party and address sportspersons' concerns.

Former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal asserted that more gymnasium owners and athletes are set to join the effort. With initiatives like free yoga classes, AAP hopes to resonate with Delhi's electorate and secure a third consecutive term in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)