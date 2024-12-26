Left Menu

Athletic Alliance: Sportspersons Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Polls

Several sportspersons, including wrestlers and bodybuilders, joined the AAP under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, strengthening ties with the party. This move aims to boost AAP's position in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and underscores a focus on health and fitness issues within the political agenda.

26-12-2024
In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, sportspersons have lent their support to the Aam Aadmi Party. On Thursday, wrestlers and bodybuilders officially joined the party, with Arvind Kejriwal at the helm.

The inclusion of prominent figures such as Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal, and Akshay Dilawari signifies AAP's commitment to integrating health and fitness into its political framework. Kejriwal emphasized that this partnership will strengthen the party and address sportspersons' concerns.

Former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal asserted that more gymnasium owners and athletes are set to join the effort. With initiatives like free yoga classes, AAP hopes to resonate with Delhi's electorate and secure a third consecutive term in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

