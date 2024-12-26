Left Menu

Karnataka Government Accused of Funding Congress Event; Sparks Political Debate

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticizes the state government for allegedly funding a Congress event with public money, demanding legal clarification. Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar outlines the commemorative nature of the upcoming convention, emphasizing its historical significance and inclusivity of all political leaders.

In a recent political uproar, BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has leveled allegations against the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of misusing public funds to finance the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Belagavi. Describing the act as 'totally unfair' and 'condemnable,' Bommai has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarify the legal basis for such a financial decision.

Speaking to ANI, Bommai highlighted what he views as an unprecedented misuse of taxpayer money for political purposes, underscoring the need for accountability and transparency from the state's leadership on this issue. The session's funding has become a focal point of contention between the ruling party and the opposition in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has defended the convention, emphasizing its significance in marking the 100th anniversary of a 1924 Congress meeting presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. Set for December 27, the event will feature a statue unveiling and is being portrayed as a broader national commemoration, inviting leaders from various political backgrounds and celebrating a historical milestone.

