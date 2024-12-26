Karnataka Government Accused of Funding Congress Event; Sparks Political Debate

In a recent political uproar, BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has leveled allegations against the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of misusing public funds to finance the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Belagavi. Describing the act as 'totally unfair' and 'condemnable,' Bommai has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarify the legal basis for such a financial decision.

Speaking to ANI, Bommai highlighted what he views as an unprecedented misuse of taxpayer money for political purposes, underscoring the need for accountability and transparency from the state's leadership on this issue. The session's funding has become a focal point of contention between the ruling party and the opposition in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has defended the convention, emphasizing its significance in marking the 100th anniversary of a 1924 Congress meeting presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. Set for December 27, the event will feature a statue unveiling and is being portrayed as a broader national commemoration, inviting leaders from various political backgrounds and celebrating a historical milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)