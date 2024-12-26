BJP Protests Congress Centenary Spend in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is set to protest on Friday at Mahatma Gandhi's statue against the ruling Congress party. The protest is in response to accusations that the Congress has spent public funds to mark the centenary of the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, according to the BJP.

During a press conference, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra condemned the Congress, labeling it a 'fake Congress,' and criticized its departure from its pre-independence values. Vijayendra announced plans for a sit-in demonstration, asserting that using taxpayer money for the event is improper.

The demonstration will see participation from BJP MLAs and MLCs, emphasizing the party's stance against what it calls misuse of public funds and abandonment of Gandhi's and Ambedkar's principles by the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)