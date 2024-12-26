AAP's Proposed Women's Allowance Scheme Sparks Controversy in Delhi
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has requested an investigation into AAP's proposed women's allowance scheme, alleging misconduct. A Delhi department denied the scheme's existence, intensifying the debate. AAP defends, blaming BJP for halting empowerment efforts, while Delhi's CM dismisses allegations as politically motivated.
In a significant political development, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has called for an in-depth investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) proposed Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for women, alleging potential misuse and lack of transparency. Dikshit's concerns were addressed during his meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who assured thorough scrutiny.
Dikshit accused AAP of misleading the public, referencing Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with fraud. He highlighted inconsistencies, including a false claim about an existing allowance, pointing to a Delhi government clarification denying any such scheme. He warned that personal data collection might be fraudulent.
The controversy escalated following a notice from Delhi's Women's and Child Development department denying a linked registration process. Opposition parties, including the BJP, have waded into the debate, accusing AAP of digital fraud. In response, AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, rejected the allegations, defending the initiative as a step towards women's empowerment and blaming political adversaries for stalling progress.
