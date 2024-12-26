Fighting for Democracy: Congress Vows Respect for Ambedkar Amid Political Turmoil
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and the government for not addressing Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. Kharge emphasized the need to protect constitutional values, citing concerns about electoral integrity and party empowerment to combat misinformation.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has voiced strong criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, accusing them of sidestepping a significant controversy involving Home Minister Amit Shah. Kharge condemned Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar, terming them 'extremely insulting' and demanded accountability.
During a Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge highlighted concerns over the manipulation of constitutional institutions, particularly the Election Commission, citing a dwindling public trust in electoral processes. He noted recent changes in election rules and raised questions about voter list discrepancies.
Kharge vowed the Congress would persistently challenge these issues and pledged to bolster the party's organisational structure by 2025, including filling vacancies and connecting ideologically committed individuals to the movement.
