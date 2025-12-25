Historic Milestone: Constitution Now in Santhali Language
President Droupadi Murmu has launched the Constitution of India in the Santhali language during an event at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The translation, in the Ol Chiki script, marks a significant cultural achievement for Santhali-speaking people across Indian states. This initiative was praised by Vice President Radhakrishnan and Union Minister Meghwal.
President Droupadi Murmu made history by releasing the Constitution of India in the Santhali language at a ceremonial event held in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.
The Santhali language, known for its ancient origins, was given constitutional recognition in 2003. With this latest development, many tribal communities in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar will now access the nation's founding document in their native tongue.
President Murmu expressed pride in this achievement, highlighting the importance of understanding the Constitution in one's language. She credited Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and his team for their efforts to preserve linguistic diversity.