Historic Milestone: Constitution Now in Santhali Language

President Droupadi Murmu made history by releasing the Constitution of India in the Santhali language at a ceremonial event held in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The Santhali language, known for its ancient origins, was given constitutional recognition in 2003. With this latest development, many tribal communities in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar will now access the nation's founding document in their native tongue.

President Murmu expressed pride in this achievement, highlighting the importance of understanding the Constitution in one's language. She credited Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and his team for their efforts to preserve linguistic diversity.