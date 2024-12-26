Mamata Banerjee to Visit Sandeshkhali Amidst Controversies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her upcoming visit to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on December 30. This visit, her first since protests erupted earlier this year, aims to chair a public distribution program amid tensions over alleged land-grabbing and sexual harassment involving local TMC leaders.

Speaking at the state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee assured that the event will benefit around 20,000 individuals through various state schemes such as 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and 'Banglar Bari'. She plans to distribute certificates to 100 beneficiaries, reaffirming her commitment made before the elections.

Banerjee's visit comes in the wake of turmoil in Sandeshkhali, where allegations against local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan resulted in his suspension and arrest. Despite the controversies, the BJP failed to secure the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, losing to TMC's Haji Nurul Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)