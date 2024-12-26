Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee to Visit Sandeshkhali Amidst Controversies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to visit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on December 30 for a public distribution program. The visit follows earlier protests over land-grabbing and harassment allegations involving local TMC leaders. Banerjee aims to resolve conflicts and hand over state scheme certificates to beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:16 IST
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Sandeshkhali Amidst Controversies
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her upcoming visit to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on December 30. This visit, her first since protests erupted earlier this year, aims to chair a public distribution program amid tensions over alleged land-grabbing and sexual harassment involving local TMC leaders.

Speaking at the state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee assured that the event will benefit around 20,000 individuals through various state schemes such as 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and 'Banglar Bari'. She plans to distribute certificates to 100 beneficiaries, reaffirming her commitment made before the elections.

Banerjee's visit comes in the wake of turmoil in Sandeshkhali, where allegations against local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan resulted in his suspension and arrest. Despite the controversies, the BJP failed to secure the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, losing to TMC's Haji Nurul Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024