Manmohan Singh's Emergency Hospital Visit

In a concerning development, former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi. The 92-year-old was taken to the hospital's emergency department on Thursday evening following a deterioration in his health, sources reveal.

The details regarding the cause of his sudden hospitalization remain undisclosed at this moment. Singh, known for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms, is a respected figure in Indian politics.

As more information becomes available, the nation awaits updates on the condition of the veteran politician whose influence still resonates strongly within the country's political landscape.

