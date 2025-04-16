Assam's Alarming Law and Order Deterioration: A Police State Under Scrutiny

Senior Congress figure Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious concerns about the state of law and order in Assam, describing it as a 'disturbing collapse' and labeling it a police state.

His comments followed a visit to Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh, currently detained in Morigaon district jail after being frequently arrested across the state.

Gogoi criticized Assam's intimidation tactics and unjust legal processes, meeting Singh on Bohag's first day to express solidarity and cultural support. Singh has faced continuous arrests, including a recent one post-bail, for politically charged social media inquiries.

