Assam's Alarming Law and Order Deterioration: A Police State Under Scrutiny

Gaurav Gogoi, a senior Congress leader, claims Assam's law and order is collapsing, turning it into a police state rife with intimidation and injustice. He voiced these concerns after visiting arrested Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh in Morigaon district jail, highlighting the state's troubling legal actions against political figures.

Updated: 16-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:27 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress figure Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious concerns about the state of law and order in Assam, describing it as a 'disturbing collapse' and labeling it a police state.

His comments followed a visit to Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh, currently detained in Morigaon district jail after being frequently arrested across the state.

Gogoi criticized Assam's intimidation tactics and unjust legal processes, meeting Singh on Bohag's first day to express solidarity and cultural support. Singh has faced continuous arrests, including a recent one post-bail, for politically charged social media inquiries.

