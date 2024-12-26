Imran Khan's Call to Halt Remittances: A Political Lever

An aide to former Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed that his call to overseas Pakistanis to withhold remittances remains active as a means to pressure the government into meeting his demands.

Khan had previously paused the civil disobedience initiative pending negotiations. However, he insists on keeping the remittance stoppage in place until the government concedes to a judicial probe into incidents involving PTI and the release of jailed members.

The PTI is determined to conclude discussions by January 31 and plans to press for this deadline in its next meeting with the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)