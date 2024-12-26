Manmohan Singh: India's Reluctant Economic Reformer
Manmohan Singh, a former Indian Prime Minister, was hailed for his economic reforms that transformed India's economy. The first Sikh PM, he served two terms amidst challenges and controversies. Despite criticisms, he remained respected globally for his vision and integrity, leaving a lasting legacy.
Manmohan Singh, the 'reluctant king' of India's political landscape, passed away at 92. The former Prime Minister, known for his soft-spoken nature, was instrumental in India's economic transformation.
Born in poverty, Singh rose to prominence as an economist, later becoming India's Finance Minister in 1991. He implemented significant economic reforms, saving the nation from a financial crisis and opening up its economy. His unexpected prime ministerial tenure began in 2004, a decision spurred by Sonia Gandhi of the Congress party.
Singh's leadership was marked by substantial economic growth and a landmark nuclear deal with the US. However, internal political conflicts and corruption scandals marred his later years. Despite criticism, Singh maintained optimism, stating that history would judge him kindly. He is survived by his family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $600M Loan for Bangladesh to Boost Economic Reforms, Transparency, and Competitiveness
New French Prime Minister Faces Uphill Battle Amid Political Turmoil
Ajit Pawar's Strategic Dialogue with Prime Minister Modi
Francois Bayrou: The Centrist Contender for France's Next Prime Minister
Francois Bayrou Takes Helm as New French Prime Minister