Manmohan Singh: India's Reluctant Economic Reformer

Manmohan Singh, the 'reluctant king' of India's political landscape, passed away at 92. The former Prime Minister, known for his soft-spoken nature, was instrumental in India's economic transformation.

Born in poverty, Singh rose to prominence as an economist, later becoming India's Finance Minister in 1991. He implemented significant economic reforms, saving the nation from a financial crisis and opening up its economy. His unexpected prime ministerial tenure began in 2004, a decision spurred by Sonia Gandhi of the Congress party.

Singh's leadership was marked by substantial economic growth and a landmark nuclear deal with the US. However, internal political conflicts and corruption scandals marred his later years. Despite criticism, Singh maintained optimism, stating that history would judge him kindly. He is survived by his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)