Congress Launches Nationwide Campaign to Protect Constitution

In a significant political development, Congress has declared the launch of the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, a nationwide public outreach campaign aimed at defending and promoting the Indian Constitution. This initiative follows the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, which Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed as a revitalizing force for the party.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the decision after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, emphasizing the move towards a year-long political campaign in 2025. He stated that organizational reforms are also planned, with critical evaluations of leaders at every level.

The campaign kickoff will take place with rallies marking significant anniversaries, like the start in Belagavi and conclusion in Mhow. These efforts align with the party's tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, acknowledging his role in the historical formation of India's Constituent Assembly. The Congress further committed to hosting an AICC session in Gujarat in April 2025 to continue their mission.

