BNP-M Shifts Strategy: From Sit-In to Statewide Public Outreach

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has ended its 20-day sit-in in Mastung, transitioning to a new public outreach campaign across Balochistan. This decision follows protests against the arrest of Baloch activists and aims to highlight issues like enforced disappearances. The party plans rallies to address these grievances democratically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:25 IST
BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal (Image Credit: X/@sakhtarmengal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal has concluded a 20-day demonstration in Mastung, Balochistan, aimed at protesting the arrest of Baloch activists.

In a press conference, Mengal stated the movement wouldn't end but would shift focus to public outreach, organizing rallies and protests at the district level across Balochistan.

The campaign will span three phases and focus on addressing enforced disappearances. Mengal's new strategy underscores BNP-M's commitment to democratic solutions to human rights issues in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

