BNP-M Shifts Strategy: From Sit-In to Statewide Public Outreach

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal has concluded a 20-day demonstration in Mastung, Balochistan, aimed at protesting the arrest of Baloch activists.

In a press conference, Mengal stated the movement wouldn't end but would shift focus to public outreach, organizing rallies and protests at the district level across Balochistan.

The campaign will span three phases and focus on addressing enforced disappearances. Mengal's new strategy underscores BNP-M's commitment to democratic solutions to human rights issues in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)