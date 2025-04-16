Balochistan Sit-In Ends as Public Outreach Movement Begins

An ethnic Baloch political party in Pakistan has concluded its 20-day sit-in protest in Balochistan province, initially sparked by the arrest of local activists, including leader Mahrang Baloch.

The Balochistan National Party, under Sardar Akhtar Mengal, commenced their protest march from the Khuzdar district but halted in Mastung, where they transitioned to a sit-in.

Despite ending the sit-in, Mengal announced at a Mastung press conference that the party's movement will continue, transitioning into a public outreach effort across Balochistan.

Protests reacting to the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, including Mahrang and Sammi Deen Baloch, have fueled the unrest.

Future plans include protest rallies in multiple districts, starting with Mastung and extending to other areas, such as Turbat and Gwadar, in subsequent phases.

Mengal criticized the state's actions against the protesters, calling for the release of all detained activists while condemning the governmental obstacles faced by the party's movements.

Ethnic tensions persist in Balochistan, driven by accusations of the federal government's exploitation of the province's mineral resources.

