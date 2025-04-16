Left Menu

Balochistan Sit-In Ends as Public Outreach Movement Begins

The Balochistan National Party concluded its 20-day sit-in against the arrest of activists, including leader Mahrang Baloch, and announced a public outreach movement across the region. Led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the movement aims to continue peaceful protests and spotlight the ongoing issues in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:06 IST
Balochistan Sit-In Ends as Public Outreach Movement Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An ethnic Baloch political party in Pakistan has concluded its 20-day sit-in protest in Balochistan province, initially sparked by the arrest of local activists, including leader Mahrang Baloch.

The Balochistan National Party, under Sardar Akhtar Mengal, commenced their protest march from the Khuzdar district but halted in Mastung, where they transitioned to a sit-in.

Despite ending the sit-in, Mengal announced at a Mastung press conference that the party's movement will continue, transitioning into a public outreach effort across Balochistan.

Protests reacting to the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, including Mahrang and Sammi Deen Baloch, have fueled the unrest.

Future plans include protest rallies in multiple districts, starting with Mastung and extending to other areas, such as Turbat and Gwadar, in subsequent phases.

Mengal criticized the state's actions against the protesters, calling for the release of all detained activists while condemning the governmental obstacles faced by the party's movements.

Ethnic tensions persist in Balochistan, driven by accusations of the federal government's exploitation of the province's mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025