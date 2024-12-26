Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh, Architect of India's Economic Reforms, Passes Away at 92
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his pivotal role in economic reforms, passed away at 92 in Delhi. Leaders across the nation, including Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressed their condolences, highlighting Singh's significant contributions to Indian politics and economy.
The nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a leading figure in India's economic transformation. Singh passed away at 92 in Delhi, with his death confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other leaders, condoled his demise, acknowledging his major impact on Indian politics. Singh was instrumental in implementing key governance reforms as finance minister and prime minister.
Tributes poured in on social media, with political figures praising Singh's visionary initiatives in economic reforms, nuclear agreements, and social welfare programs. Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy of decency and impactful policies remains etched in India's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
