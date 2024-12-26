Left Menu

Visionary Economist Manmohan Singh's Enduring Legacy

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92. Described as a visionary statesman, his policies of economic liberalisation and inclusivity profoundly transformed India, lifting millions out of poverty and creating a substantial middle class. His legacy will be cherished.

Updated: 26-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:20 IST
In a somber announcement, the death of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and architect of India's economic reforms, was confirmed on Thursday night. Singh, aged 92, was hailed as a visionary economist and an unparalleled statesman.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, expressed deep sorrow over Singh's passing, recalling his tenure as a transformative leader whose economic policies formed the backbone of modern India's middle class and lifted millions out of poverty.

As messages of condolence pour in, many remember Singh as a gentle intellectual who profoundly impacted the nation with his unwavering dedication and inclusive vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

