Visionary Economist Manmohan Singh's Enduring Legacy

In a somber announcement, the death of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and architect of India's economic reforms, was confirmed on Thursday night. Singh, aged 92, was hailed as a visionary economist and an unparalleled statesman.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, expressed deep sorrow over Singh's passing, recalling his tenure as a transformative leader whose economic policies formed the backbone of modern India's middle class and lifted millions out of poverty.

As messages of condolence pour in, many remember Singh as a gentle intellectual who profoundly impacted the nation with his unwavering dedication and inclusive vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)