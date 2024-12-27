Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Jaishankar and Sullivan Discuss Global Developments

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US NSA Jake Sullivan to discuss regional and global developments during his visit to the US. The meeting in Washington, D.C. focused on strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, with both officials exchanging views on current international issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The meeting centered on regional and global developments impacting the India-US strategic partnership.

During the dialogue, Jaishankar and Sullivan exchanged views on various international issues, underscoring the importance of their alliance. Jaishankar took to social media to express the significance of the discussions, labeling them as wide-ranging.

Jaishankar's visit to the United States, from December 24-29, aims to bolster bilateral ties and navigate pressing global challenges through cooperative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

