Strategic Talks: Jaishankar and Sullivan Discuss Global Developments

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The meeting centered on regional and global developments impacting the India-US strategic partnership.

During the dialogue, Jaishankar and Sullivan exchanged views on various international issues, underscoring the importance of their alliance. Jaishankar took to social media to express the significance of the discussions, labeling them as wide-ranging.

Jaishankar's visit to the United States, from December 24-29, aims to bolster bilateral ties and navigate pressing global challenges through cooperative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)