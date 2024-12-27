Left Menu

State Mourning Reschedules Vice-President's Jammu Visit

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Jammu has been postponed due to a seven-day state mourning declared by the central government after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Dhankhar was originally set to address the convocation at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Jammu, initially slated for Friday, has been postponed. This change follows the central government's announcement of a state mourning period due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Vice-President was scheduled to participate in the convocation ceremony at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. However, this event has now been put on hold pending new arrangements.

The mourning period, spanning seven days, honors the life and service of Singh, who died at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)

