State Mourning Reschedules Vice-President's Jammu Visit

The visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Jammu, initially slated for Friday, has been postponed. This change follows the central government's announcement of a state mourning period due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Vice-President was scheduled to participate in the convocation ceremony at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. However, this event has now been put on hold pending new arrangements.

The mourning period, spanning seven days, honors the life and service of Singh, who died at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)