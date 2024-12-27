Nation Mourns: A Tribute to Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's political and economic development, has passed away at the age of 92. Tributes flowed from various political figures who praised his leadership and lasting impact on the nation. Singh's legacy is remembered with deep reverence.
In a profound loss to the nation, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92. Recognized for his instrumental role in transforming India's economic landscape, Singh's contributions are etched into the history of the nation.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, among others, expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing Singh's impactful leadership and dedication to nation-building. Reactions from political figures and parties flooded social media with heartfelt remembrance of his statesmanship and integrity.
The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee and Tipra Motha Party hailed Singh's visionary economic insights and enduring legacy. The nation stands united in mourning the illustrious career of a leader whose influence will be felt for generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
