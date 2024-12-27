Global Tributes Pour In for Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

World leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, acknowledged for his substantial contributions to both India's economic landscape and global relations. Tributes have come from as far as the US and as close as Sri Lanka, reflecting his broad influence.

Nations including the US, Canada, and Sri Lanka have highlighted Singh's role as a strategic partner and architect of India's economic reforms. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Singh for advancing the US-India strategic partnership, particularly through the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Condolences from Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka place Singh as a visionary leader and a good friend, revealing his profound impact on regional diplomacy. The Indian government has declared a seven-day national mourning to honor his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)