Global Tributes Pour In for Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

World leaders express deep condolences over the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailed as a visionary economist and architect of India’s economic reforms. Tributes highlight his contribution to strengthening international relations, especially with the US. A seven-day national mourning is declared in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:16 IST
World leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, acknowledged for his substantial contributions to both India's economic landscape and global relations. Tributes have come from as far as the US and as close as Sri Lanka, reflecting his broad influence.

Nations including the US, Canada, and Sri Lanka have highlighted Singh's role as a strategic partner and architect of India's economic reforms. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Singh for advancing the US-India strategic partnership, particularly through the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Condolences from Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka place Singh as a visionary leader and a good friend, revealing his profound impact on regional diplomacy. The Indian government has declared a seven-day national mourning to honor his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

