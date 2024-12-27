Left Menu

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening India-US Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House to discuss the advancement of India-US strategic partnership. During his US visit, Jaishankar will also meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other key officials, and chair a conference of Indian Consul Generals in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:23 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has embarked on an official visit to the United States, holding a broad discussion with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House. The talks focused on evaluating the ongoing advancements in the India-US strategic partnership, a crucial element in international relations.

Throughout his visit, Jaishankar is set to meet with key figures within the US government, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. These discussions are crucial as they coincide with the transition period between the outgoing Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration, offering an essential platform for continuity and enhanced cooperation.

In addition to these high-level meetings, Jaishankar will chair a conference involving the Consul Generals of India in the US. The visit underscores India's commitment to fortifying its diplomatic ties with the United States amid evolving regional and global dynamics.

