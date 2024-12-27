Jaishankar's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening India-US Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has embarked on an official visit to the United States, holding a broad discussion with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House. The talks focused on evaluating the ongoing advancements in the India-US strategic partnership, a crucial element in international relations.

Throughout his visit, Jaishankar is set to meet with key figures within the US government, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. These discussions are crucial as they coincide with the transition period between the outgoing Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration, offering an essential platform for continuity and enhanced cooperation.

In addition to these high-level meetings, Jaishankar will chair a conference involving the Consul Generals of India in the US. The visit underscores India's commitment to fortifying its diplomatic ties with the United States amid evolving regional and global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)