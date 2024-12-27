Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Transformation and Political Integrity

Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy renowned for intellectual acuity and political integrity, former World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu said on Friday. Singh's role as the architect of India's economic reforms marked him as an influential global leader.

Serving as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh's tenure was characterized by significant economic transformation. Basu, who served as Chief Economic Adviser from 2009 to 2012, noted Singh's rare combination of sharp intellect and innate modesty contributed to his historic impact.

Basu asserted that Singh's ability to understand macroeconomic policies while avoiding political intrigue led to a transformation that positioned India among the world's rapidly developing economies, influencing sectors like corporate leadership, science, and policymaking across the globe.

