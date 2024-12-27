Bihar CM's Pragati Yatra Cancelled Following Manmohan Singh's Demise

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati' Yatra scheduled for Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts has been cancelled, following the sad demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed the cancellation of the Yatra, originally set for December 27 and 28, as a mark of respect for Singh.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS Delhi late Thursday, drawing condolences from across the nation as details of his critical condition emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)