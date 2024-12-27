Left Menu

Death of Controversial Jamaat-ud-Dawa Leader Makki Shakes Pakistan

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, the deputy chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa and brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, passed away from a heart attack. Makki had a low profile following his 2020 conviction for terror financing. Recently designated a global terrorist, he had championed Pakistan's ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:39 IST
Death of Controversial Jamaat-ud-Dawa Leader Makki Shakes Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, a prominent figure in the controversial Jamaat-ud-Dawa, died on Friday due to a heart attack at a Lahore hospital, where he was receiving treatment for high diabetes.

Makki, who had been keeping a low profile after his 2020 terror financing conviction, passed away only months after being named a global terrorist by the United Nations, a designation that came with severe restrictions such as an assets freeze and travel ban.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League acknowledged Makki's staunch support for Pakistan's ideology, further highlighting his contentious role in the country's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024