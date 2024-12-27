Death of Controversial Jamaat-ud-Dawa Leader Makki Shakes Pakistan

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, a prominent figure in the controversial Jamaat-ud-Dawa, died on Friday due to a heart attack at a Lahore hospital, where he was receiving treatment for high diabetes.

Makki, who had been keeping a low profile after his 2020 terror financing conviction, passed away only months after being named a global terrorist by the United Nations, a designation that came with severe restrictions such as an assets freeze and travel ban.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League acknowledged Makki's staunch support for Pakistan's ideology, further highlighting his contentious role in the country's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)