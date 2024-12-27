Left Menu

Japanese Haunted Residence: Prime Minister Moves In

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to move into his official residence, a site with historic ties to military rebellions and rumored hauntings. Despite these tales, Ishiba remains undeterred, dismissing concerns about supernatural occurrences. Past leaders have expressed various reservations about living at the residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:14 IST
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced plans to move into his official residence, a place steeped in history and tales of hauntings. The site, known for its connections to military uprisings, will soon become Ishiba's home despite the rumors.

The prime minister, who assumed office in October, has delayed his move pending necessary repairs. However, he is resolute in his intention to settle in soon, though the exact date remains undisclosed for security reasons.

This historic residence, formerly the prime minister's office, has been home to unsettling events like the 1932 assassination of Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai. Despite the persistent tales, Ishiba and previous Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have been unfazed by the alleged spectral residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

