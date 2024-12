China's President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia in 2025, according to a report by Russia's state-run RIA news agency quoting Moscow's ambassador to Beijing.

While China's foreign ministry has not confirmed the trip, it emphasizes the strong bilateral contacts maintained at all levels. This visit will further cement ties between the two countries, particularly in their joint opposition to U.S. policies.

The alliance has been highlighted by past visits and agreements, including Russian support for China's peace plan regarding the Ukraine conflict, despite Ukraine's objections. This evolving partnership signals a strategic pushback against Western influence in global politics.

