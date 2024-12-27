Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms

Former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned for his transformative economic reforms, passed away at 92. Revered for his pivotal role in reviving India's economy and strengthening international ties, Singh's legacy as a 'reluctant prime minister' and visionary economist continues to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK media has paid tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, revered as the 'reluctant prime minister' and 'architect of economic reforms'. Singh, who passed away at 92 in New Delhi, is celebrated for reshaping India's economy and elevating its position on the global stage.

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron praised Singh as a great Prime Minister and global statesman who forged indispensable partnerships with three UK Prime Ministers. His tenure coincided with Labour leaders Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, as well as Conservative David Cameron, who regarded Singh as a 'saintly man' with a robust approach to India's challenges.

Known for his trademark sky-blue turbans, Singh led India through a decade of significant economic reform. His famous quote as Finance Minister, 'no power on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come', set the course for ambitious policies that stimulated industry and curbed inflation, leaving a lasting impact on India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

