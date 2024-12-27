Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms

The UK media has paid tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, revered as the 'reluctant prime minister' and 'architect of economic reforms'. Singh, who passed away at 92 in New Delhi, is celebrated for reshaping India's economy and elevating its position on the global stage.

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron praised Singh as a great Prime Minister and global statesman who forged indispensable partnerships with three UK Prime Ministers. His tenure coincided with Labour leaders Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, as well as Conservative David Cameron, who regarded Singh as a 'saintly man' with a robust approach to India's challenges.

Known for his trademark sky-blue turbans, Singh led India through a decade of significant economic reform. His famous quote as Finance Minister, 'no power on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come', set the course for ambitious policies that stimulated industry and curbed inflation, leaving a lasting impact on India's economic landscape.

