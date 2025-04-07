Left Menu

Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Pakistan is gearing up for the 'Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025,' a pivotal event aimed at attracting foreign investment in its mineral sector. Key figures including the Prime Minister and the Army chief, along with international delegates, will drive discussions on sustainable and responsible mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to host the 'Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025' starting Tuesday, an event designed to showcase the investment potential in the country's rich mineral resources. The two-day conference aims to attract foreign investors by offering a harmonised framework for sustainable and responsible mining practices.

The high-profile event will include addresses from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, with attendance from around 300 international delegates. The Petroleum Minister, Ali Pervaiz Malik, has emphasized the conference as a platform for highlighting opportunities within the mining sector.

Noteworthy international participation is expected, with delegations from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and the US. Agreements and MoUs, including those focused on skill development, are anticipated to be signed, potentially paving the way for significant economic advancements in Pakistan's mineral resources sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

