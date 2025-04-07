Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Pakistan is set to host the 'Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025' starting Tuesday, an event designed to showcase the investment potential in the country's rich mineral resources. The two-day conference aims to attract foreign investors by offering a harmonised framework for sustainable and responsible mining practices.

The high-profile event will include addresses from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, with attendance from around 300 international delegates. The Petroleum Minister, Ali Pervaiz Malik, has emphasized the conference as a platform for highlighting opportunities within the mining sector.

Noteworthy international participation is expected, with delegations from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and the US. Agreements and MoUs, including those focused on skill development, are anticipated to be signed, potentially paving the way for significant economic advancements in Pakistan's mineral resources sector.

