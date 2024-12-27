Legacy of Visionary Reforms: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his pivotal role in India's economic transformation. Renowned for his visionary leadership and landmark reforms, Singh notably introduced MNREGA and the Right to Information Act, significantly impacting India's societal and economic landscape.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his monumental contributions as both an economist and a politician.
Singh, known for architecting India's economic reforms, passed away at 92 at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night.
Praising Singh's legacy, Sukhu emphasized the major advancements India made under Singh's leadership, highlighting transformative policies like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act.
