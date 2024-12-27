Legacy of Visionary Reforms: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his monumental contributions as both an economist and a politician.

Singh, known for architecting India's economic reforms, passed away at 92 at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night.

Praising Singh's legacy, Sukhu emphasized the major advancements India made under Singh's leadership, highlighting transformative policies like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)