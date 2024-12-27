Left Menu

Legacy of Visionary Reforms: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his pivotal role in India's economic transformation. Renowned for his visionary leadership and landmark reforms, Singh notably introduced MNREGA and the Right to Information Act, significantly impacting India's societal and economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:15 IST
Legacy of Visionary Reforms: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his monumental contributions as both an economist and a politician.

Singh, known for architecting India's economic reforms, passed away at 92 at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night.

Praising Singh's legacy, Sukhu emphasized the major advancements India made under Singh's leadership, highlighting transformative policies like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024